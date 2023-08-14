English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kilitch Drugs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.56 crore, up 9.28% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilitch Drugs (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.56 crore in June 2023 up 9.28% from Rs. 33.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2023 up 60.92% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 up 53.53% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022.

    Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2022.

    Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 190.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.34% returns over the last 6 months and 17.86% over the last 12 months.

    Kilitch Drugs (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.5645.4833.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.5645.4833.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7125.8219.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-0.280.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.522.892.79
    Depreciation0.790.910.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8410.837.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.395.302.60
    Other Income0.561.020.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.956.323.57
    Interest1.501.210.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.455.112.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.455.112.90
    Tax1.392.211.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.062.901.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.062.901.74
    Minority Interest0.300.660.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.363.562.09
    Equity Share Capital15.5815.5815.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.291.34
    Diluted EPS2.152.291.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.291.34
    Diluted EPS2.152.291.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kilitch Drugs #Kilitch Drugs India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!