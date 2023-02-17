Kilitch Drugs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore, down 12.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore in December 2022 down 12.95% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 110.75% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2022 up 125.6% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.