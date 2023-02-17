English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kilitch Drugs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore, down 12.95% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilitch Drugs (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore in December 2022 down 12.95% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 110.75% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2022 up 125.6% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

    Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

    Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 142.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.55% returns over the last 6 months and -24.25% over the last 12 months.

    Kilitch Drugs (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.9730.7034.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.9730.7034.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.3715.5820.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.28-0.180.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.983.081.57
    Depreciation0.930.890.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.378.2711.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.053.070.56
    Other Income0.690.241.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.743.311.87
    Interest1.291.750.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.451.551.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.451.551.64
    Tax0.74-0.381.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.711.940.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.711.940.61
    Minority Interest0.660.490.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.372.431.12
    Equity Share Capital15.5815.5815.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.560.72
    Diluted EPS1.521.560.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.560.72
    Diluted EPS1.521.560.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kilitch Drugs #Kilitch Drugs India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am