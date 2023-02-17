Kilitch Drugs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore, down 12.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.97 crore in December 2022 down 12.95% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 110.75% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2022 up 125.6% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 142.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.55% returns over the last 6 months and -24.25% over the last 12 months.