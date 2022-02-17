Kilitch Drugs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.43 crore, up 69.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.43 crore in December 2021 up 69.38% from Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 down 49.21% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021 down 38.94% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2020.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2020.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 191.10 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.68% returns over the last 6 months and 112.33% over the last 12 months.