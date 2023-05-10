Kilburn Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore, up 15.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore in March 2023 up 15.95% from Rs. 57.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2023 up 158.16% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2023 up 79.78% from Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2022.

Kilburn Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

Kilburn Engg shares closed at 113.10 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.90% returns over the last 6 months and 177.21% over the last 12 months.