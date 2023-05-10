English
    Kilburn Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore, up 15.95% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilburn Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore in March 2023 up 15.95% from Rs. 57.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2023 up 158.16% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2023 up 79.78% from Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2022.

    Kilburn Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

    Kilburn Engg shares closed at 113.10 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.90% returns over the last 6 months and 177.21% over the last 12 months.

    Kilburn Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.6853.8257.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.6853.8257.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.1333.5232.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.43-4.03-0.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.584.733.24
    Depreciation0.670.700.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8510.5514.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.888.357.61
    Other Income4.544.160.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4212.518.19
    Interest2.051.932.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3710.586.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3710.586.16
    Tax1.033.081.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.347.504.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.347.504.78
    Equity Share Capital35.8135.8134.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.542.171.68
    Diluted EPS3.542.171.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.542.171.68
    Diluted EPS3.542.171.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
