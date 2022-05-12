Kilburn Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.51 crore, up 61.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.51 crore in March 2022 up 61.27% from Rs. 35.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022 up 105.39% from Rs. 88.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2022 up 45.06% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2021.

Kilburn Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 66.55 in March 2021.

Kilburn Engg shares closed at 41.45 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 58.81% returns over the last 6 months and 73.43% over the last 12 months.