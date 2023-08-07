Kilburn Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore, up 36.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore in June 2023 up 36.36% from Rs. 48.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2023 up 145.33% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2023 up 82.33% from Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2022.

Kilburn Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

Kilburn Engg shares closed at 155.30 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.79% returns over the last 6 months and 314.69% over the last 12 months.