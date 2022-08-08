Kilburn Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.90 crore, up 158.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.90 crore in June 2022 up 158.46% from Rs. 18.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2022 up 531.34% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2022 up 195.22% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2021.

Kilburn Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Kilburn Engg shares closed at 40.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -0.85% over the last 12 months.