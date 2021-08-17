Kilburn Engg Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore, up 76.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore in June 2021 up 76.99% from Rs. 10.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021 down 168% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2021 down 43.21% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2020.

Kilburn Engg shares closed at 34.50 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.76% returns over the last 6 months and 68.29% over the last 12 months.