Kilburn Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore, up 130.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilburn Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore in December 2022 up 130.2% from Rs. 23.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2022 up 1049.37% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2022 up 544.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
Kilburn Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.
|Kilburn Engg shares closed at 79.00 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 96.52% returns over the last 6 months and 73.44% over the last 12 months.
|Kilburn Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.82
|52.13
|23.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.82
|52.13
|23.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.52
|30.38
|12.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.03
|-0.76
|-1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.73
|4.35
|3.68
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.65
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.55
|8.99
|6.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.35
|8.52
|0.92
|Other Income
|4.16
|4.08
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.51
|12.60
|1.37
|Interest
|1.93
|2.18
|2.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.58
|10.42
|-0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.58
|10.42
|-0.76
|Tax
|3.08
|3.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.50
|7.42
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.50
|7.42
|-0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|35.81
|34.31
|28.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.17
|2.16
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|2.17
|2.16
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.17
|2.16
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|2.17
|2.16
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited