Kilburn Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore, up 130.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilburn Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore in December 2022 up 130.2% from Rs. 23.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2022 up 1049.37% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2022 up 544.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
Kilburn Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021. Kilburn Engg shares closed at 79.00 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 96.52% returns over the last 6 months and 73.44% over the last 12 months.
Kilburn Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations53.8252.1323.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations53.8252.1323.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials33.5230.3812.98
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.03-0.76-1.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.734.353.68
Depreciation0.700.650.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.558.996.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.358.520.92
Other Income4.164.080.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5112.601.37
Interest1.932.182.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5810.42-0.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.5810.42-0.76
Tax3.083.000.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.507.42-0.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.507.42-0.79
Equity Share Capital35.8134.3128.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.172.16-0.28
Diluted EPS2.172.16-0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.172.16-0.28
Diluted EPS2.172.16-0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

