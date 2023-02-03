Kilburn Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore, up 130.2% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 53.82 52.13 23.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 53.82 52.13 23.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 33.52 30.38 12.98 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.03 -0.76 -1.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.73 4.35 3.68 Depreciation 0.70 0.65 0.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.55 8.99 6.32 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.35 8.52 0.92 Other Income 4.16 4.08 0.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.51 12.60 1.37 Interest 1.93 2.18 2.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.58 10.42 -0.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 10.58 10.42 -0.76 Tax 3.08 3.00 0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.50 7.42 -0.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.50 7.42 -0.79 Equity Share Capital 35.81 34.31 28.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.17 2.16 -0.28 Diluted EPS 2.17 2.16 -0.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.17 2.16 -0.28 Diluted EPS 2.17 2.16 -0.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited