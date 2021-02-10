Kilburn Engg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.22 crore, down 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.22 crore in December 2020 down 10.1% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2020 up 41.94% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2020 down 23.83% from Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2019.

Kilburn Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2019.

Kilburn Engg shares closed at 22.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and -10.20% over the last 12 months.