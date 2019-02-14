Kilburn Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.24 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.24 crore in December 2018 up 9.35% from Rs. 26.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 down 49.44% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2018 down 24.41% from Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2017.

Kilburn Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2017.

Kilburn Engg shares closed at 42.35 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.14% returns over the last 6 months and -53.23% over the last 12 months.