KIFS Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore in September 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 16.53% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in September 2022 down 2.51% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.

KIFS Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

KIFS Financial shares closed at 123.00 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and 211.79% over the last 12 months.