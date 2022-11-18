English
    KIFS Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIFS Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore in September 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 16.53% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in September 2022 down 2.51% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.

    KIFS Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

    KIFS Financial shares closed at 123.00 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and 211.79% over the last 12 months.

    KIFS Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.117.047.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.117.047.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.100.09
    Depreciation0.130.130.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--0.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.070.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.866.737.09
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.866.737.09
    Interest4.754.935.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.111.801.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.111.801.84
    Tax0.500.470.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.611.331.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.611.331.38
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.231.28
    Diluted EPS1.491.231.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.231.28
    Diluted EPS1.491.231.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm