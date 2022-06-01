KIFS Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.59 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.59 crore in March 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022 up 43.89% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in March 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2021.

KIFS Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2021.

KIFS Financial shares closed at 163.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 308.01% returns over the last 6 months and 331.79% over the last 12 months.