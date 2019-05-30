KIFS Financial Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in March 2019 up 14.69% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2019 down 22.41% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2019 down 0.61% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2018.

KIFS Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2018.

KIFS Financial shares closed at 59.25 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.70% returns over the last 6 months