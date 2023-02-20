KIFS Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, down 28.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in December 2022 down 28.51% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2022 down 28.63% from Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021.