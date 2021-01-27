KIFS Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, down 27.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2020 down 27.68% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 68.68% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2020 down 28.13% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2019.

KIFS Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2019.

KIFS Financial shares closed at 45.25 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -10.22% over the last 12 months.