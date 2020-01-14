KIFS Financial Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, up 241.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2019 up 241.9% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019 up 83.06% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2019 up 252.54% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018.

KIFS Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2018.

KIFS Financial shares closed at 40.40 on January 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -46.74% returns over the last 12 months.