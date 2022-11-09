KIC Metaliks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.43 crore, up 43.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.43 crore in September 2022 up 43.24% from Rs. 140.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.88 crore in September 2022 down 54.76% from Rs. 10.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in September 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 22.97 crore in September 2021.

KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in September 2021.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 40.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.24% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.