KIC Metaliks Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore in September 2020 down 8.78% from Rs. 119.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2020 down 143.97% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020 down 95.76% from Rs. 11.08 crore in September 2019.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 23.05 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.