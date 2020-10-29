KIC Metaliks Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIC Metaliks are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore in September 2020 down 8.78% from Rs. 119.22 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2020 down 143.97% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020 down 95.76% from Rs. 11.08 crore in September 2019.
KIC Metaliks shares closed at 23.05 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -51.98% over the last 12 months.
|KIC Metaliks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.75
|60.55
|119.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.75
|60.55
|119.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.34
|57.70
|69.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.03
|0.97
|28.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.69
|-0.09
|2.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.94
|2.66
|4.45
|Depreciation
|1.86
|1.86
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.68
|3.03
|5.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.42
|-5.59
|5.64
|Other Income
|2.03
|1.28
|3.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-4.31
|9.19
|Interest
|1.51
|1.94
|2.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-6.25
|7.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|-6.25
|7.15
|Tax
|-1.13
|-2.18
|3.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.77
|-4.07
|4.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.77
|-4.07
|4.02
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-1.15
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.15
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-1.15
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.15
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am