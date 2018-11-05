KIC Metaliks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 239.55 crore, up 129.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 239.55 crore in September 2018 up 129.36% from Rs. 104.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in September 2018 up 238.76% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.87 crore in September 2018 up 161.55% from Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2017.

KIC Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2017.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 83.95 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 145.47% returns over the last 6 months and 165.66% over the last 12 months.