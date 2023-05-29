English
    KIC Metaliks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 212.43 crore, up 149.51% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIC Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 212.43 crore in March 2023 up 149.51% from Rs. 85.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 10.85% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2023 up 19.55% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2022.

    KIC Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

    KIC Metaliks shares closed at 40.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -25.64% over the last 12 months.

    KIC Metaliks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations212.43208.4585.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations212.43208.4585.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials175.55182.8514.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.567.9135.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.98-4.6425.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.644.815.40
    Depreciation3.623.622.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.5210.035.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.523.89-2.73
    Other Income0.479.607.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9813.485.15
    Interest2.912.673.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.0710.811.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.0710.811.77
    Tax0.953.58-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.127.231.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.127.231.91
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.602.040.54
    Diluted EPS0.602.040.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.602.040.54
    Diluted EPS0.602.040.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am