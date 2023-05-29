KIC Metaliks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 212.43 crore, up 149.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.43 crore in March 2023 up 149.51% from Rs. 85.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 10.85% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2023 up 19.55% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2022.

KIC Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 40.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -25.64% over the last 12 months.