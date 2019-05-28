KIC Metaliks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 174.41 crore, down 9.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.41 crore in March 2019 down 9.64% from Rs. 193.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2019 up 64.17% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2019 down 12.7% from Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2018.

KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2018.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 63.95 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.33% returns over the last 6 months and 34.92% over the last 12 months.