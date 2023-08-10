KIC Metaliks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 229.53 crore, up 80.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.53 crore in June 2023 up 80.78% from Rs. 126.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 down 62.33% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2023 down 43.98% from Rs. 15.12 crore in June 2022.

KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 52.48 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 15.47% over the last 12 months.