KIC Metaliks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.96 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.96 crore in June 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 152.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2022 down 59.81% from Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.12 crore in June 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 22.23 crore in June 2021.

KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2021.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 45.75 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.23% returns over the last 6 months and -27.03% over the last 12 months.