KIC Metaliks Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 152.64 crore, up 152.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.64 crore in June 2021 up 152.1% from Rs. 60.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2021 up 363.68% from Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in June 2021 up 1007.35% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2020.

KIC Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2020.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 66.00 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.55% returns over the last 6 months and 151.91% over the last 12 months.