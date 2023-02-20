KIC Metaliks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.45 crore, up 53.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.45 crore in December 2022 up 53.9% from Rs. 135.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 down 52.46% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2022 down 51.37% from Rs. 35.16 crore in December 2021.