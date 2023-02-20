KIC Metaliks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.45 crore, up 53.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.45 crore in December 2022 up 53.9% from Rs. 135.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 down 52.46% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2022 down 51.37% from Rs. 35.16 crore in December 2021.

KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.29 in December 2021.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 40.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.34% over the last 12 months.