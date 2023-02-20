English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KIC Metaliks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.45 crore, up 53.9% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIC Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 208.45 crore in December 2022 up 53.9% from Rs. 135.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 down 52.46% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2022 down 51.37% from Rs. 35.16 crore in December 2021.

    KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.29 in December 2021.

    KIC Metaliks shares closed at 40.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.34% over the last 12 months.

    KIC Metaliks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations208.45201.43135.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations208.45201.43135.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.85167.0866.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.916.5817.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.64-0.4916.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.815.514.72
    Depreciation3.623.662.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.039.448.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.899.6617.54
    Other Income9.600.6014.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4810.2632.20
    Interest2.672.729.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.817.5423.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.817.5423.04
    Tax3.582.667.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.234.8815.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.234.8815.22
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.374.29
    Diluted EPS2.041.374.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.374.29
    Diluted EPS2.041.374.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #KIC Metaliks #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am