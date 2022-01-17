KIC Metaliks Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 135.44 crore, down 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.44 crore in December 2021 down 18.25% from Rs. 165.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2021 up 286.97% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.16 crore in December 2021 up 154.41% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2020.

KIC Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2020.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 54.90 on January 14, 2022 (BSE)