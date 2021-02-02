KIC Metaliks Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 165.68 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.68 crore in December 2020 up 11.16% from Rs. 149.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2020 up 41.14% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2020 up 11.99% from Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2019.

KIC Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 38.50 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.77% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.