KIC Metaliks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 195.50 crore, up 74.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.50 crore in December 2018 up 74.74% from Rs. 111.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2018 up 245.63% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2018 up 126.82% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2017.

KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2017.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 93.60 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 61.18% returns over the last 6 months and 117.07% over the last 12 months.