KIC Metaliks Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 140.63 crore, up 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.63 crore in September 2021 up 29.31% from Rs. 108.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.79 crore in September 2021 up 709.97% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.96 crore in September 2021 up 4785.11% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020.

KIC Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2020.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 45.65 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -7.40% returns over the last 6 months and 63.62% over the last 12 months.