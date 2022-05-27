 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KIC Metaliks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.14 crore, down 60.52% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KIC Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.14 crore in March 2022 down 60.52% from Rs. 215.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022 down 84.33% from Rs. 12.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022 down 63.5% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2021.

KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2021.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 56.35 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

KIC Metaliks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.14 135.44 215.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.14 135.44 215.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.42 66.91 165.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.03 17.59 14.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.10 16.76 1.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.40 4.72 4.61
Depreciation 2.88 2.96 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.04 8.96 9.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.73 17.54 16.95
Other Income 7.91 14.67 2.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.18 32.20 19.30
Interest 3.38 9.17 3.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.79 23.04 16.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.79 23.04 16.08
Tax -0.15 7.82 3.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.94 15.22 12.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.94 15.22 12.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.94 15.22 12.37
Equity Share Capital 7.10 7.10 7.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 4.29 3.49
Diluted EPS 0.55 4.29 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 4.29 3.49
Diluted EPS 0.55 4.29 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #KIC Metaliks #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 03:54 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.