KIC Metaliks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.14 crore, down 60.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.14 crore in March 2022 down 60.52% from Rs. 215.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022 down 84.33% from Rs. 12.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022 down 63.5% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2021.

KIC Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2021.

KIC Metaliks shares closed at 56.35 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)