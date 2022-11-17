Khyati Multimed Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 54.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 54.91% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 33.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Khyati Multimed shares closed at 1.21 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.04% returns over the last 6 months