Khyati Multimed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 82.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 82.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 188.89% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Khyati Multimed EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Khyati Multimed shares closed at 1.33 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.65% returns over the last 6 months