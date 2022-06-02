 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khyati Multimed Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 83.08% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 83.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Khyati Multimed shares closed at 1.17 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.12 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.12 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 0.10 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.04
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.04
Tax -0.03 -- -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.03 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.03 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.80 10.80 10.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -0.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -0.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
