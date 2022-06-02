Khyati Multimed Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 83.08% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 83.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Khyati Multimed shares closed at 1.17 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)
|Khyati Multimedia Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.12
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.12
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|0.10
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.03
|--
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.80
|10.80
|10.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited