Khyati Multimed Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 83.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 83.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Khyati Multimed shares closed at 1.17 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)