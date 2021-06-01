Khyati Multimed Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 76.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 76.67% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 407.65% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Khyati Multimed shares closed at 0.64 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)