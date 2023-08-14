Khyati Multimed Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 177% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 177% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Khyati Multimed shares closed at 1.45 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months