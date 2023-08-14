English
    Khyati Multimed Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 177% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 177% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Khyati Multimed shares closed at 1.45 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Khyati Multimedia Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.01--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.040.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.05-0.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.05-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.05-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.05-0.03
    Tax---0.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.00-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.00-0.03
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02---0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02---0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

