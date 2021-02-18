MARKET NEWS

Khyati Multimed Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 90.78% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 90.78% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 67.03% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Khyati Multimed shares closed at 0.73 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 82.50% over the last 12 months.

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.000.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.010.000.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----0.13
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.00--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.01
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.020.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.03-0.02
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.03-0.02
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.03-0.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.03-0.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.03-0.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.03-0.02
Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-0.02-0.02
Diluted EPS-0.03-0.02-0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-0.02-0.02
Diluted EPS-0.03-0.02-0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 18, 2021 09:00 am

