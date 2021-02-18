Khyati Multimed Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 90.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 90.78% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 67.03% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Khyati Multimed shares closed at 0.73 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 82.50% over the last 12 months.