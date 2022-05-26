Khandwala Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 60.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 60.37% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 128.78% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 154.95% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Khandwala Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2021.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 27.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.03% returns over the last 6 months and 52.08% over the last 12 months.