Khandwala Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 24.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 24.09% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 78.89% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 96.61% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 13.95 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -34.97% over the last 12 months.