Khandwala Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 24.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khandwala Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 24.09% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 78.89% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 96.61% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.
Khandwala Sec shares closed at 13.95 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -34.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Khandwala Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.45
|0.81
|0.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.45
|0.81
|0.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.78
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|0.49
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.53
|-0.69
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.45
|-0.66
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.50
|-0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|-0.50
|-0.73
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.49
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.49
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.41
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.41
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.41
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.41
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited