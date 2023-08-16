Khandwala Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 160.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in June 2023 up 160.84% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 154.26% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 516.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Khandwala Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 27.10 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.