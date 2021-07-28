Khandwala Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, up 80.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in June 2021 up 80.14% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 463.81% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

Khandwala Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 18.45 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.20% returns over the last 6 months and 103.87% over the last 12 months.