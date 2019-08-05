Khandwala Sec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 32.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in June 2019 down 32.4% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019 down 68.06% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2019 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 13.80 on July 26, 2019 (NSE)