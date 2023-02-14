Khandwala Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, up 192.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in December 2022 up 192.94% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 553.02% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 1194.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.