Khandwala Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, up 192.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khandwala Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in December 2022 up 192.94% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 553.02% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 1194.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Khandwala Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.38 0.78 1.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.38 0.78 1.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.02 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.59 0.57 0.90
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.76 0.66 0.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.96 -0.55 -0.36
Other Income 0.04 1.08 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.99 0.53 -0.27
Interest 0.04 0.10 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.96 0.43 -0.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.96 0.43 -0.45
Tax -0.02 -0.02 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.97 0.45 -0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.97 0.45 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 15.25 15.25 11.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 0.29 -0.36
Diluted EPS 1.29 0.29 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 0.29 -0.36
Diluted EPS 1.29 0.29 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited