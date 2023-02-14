Khandwala Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, up 192.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in December 2022 up 192.94% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 553.02% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 1194.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Khandwala Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 30.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 45.43% over the last 12 months.