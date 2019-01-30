Khandwala Sec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 26.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khandwala Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2018 down 26.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 down 490.42% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 240.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.
Khandwala Sec shares closed at 13.30 on January 23, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Khandwala Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.81
|0.98
|1.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.81
|0.98
|1.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.70
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.97
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.78
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.08
|1.92
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|1.14
|0.19
|Interest
|0.05
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|1.08
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|1.08
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|1.08
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|1.08
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.91
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.91
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.91
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.91
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited