Khandwala Sec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 26.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2018 down 26.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 down 490.42% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 240.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

Khandwala Sec shares closed at 13.30 on January 23, 2019 (NSE)